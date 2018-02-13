FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
World News
February 13, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's ANC confirms Jacob Zuma removal, says cannot agree timeframe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress confirmed on Tuesday it had decided to sack President Jacob Zuma, but said leading members had not been able to agree on when he should go.

The ANC’s secretary general, Ace Magashule, said the decision to recall Zuma - party-speak for ‘remove from office’ - was taken after “exhaustive discussions”.

The rand turned weaker after the ANC said it had not given Zuma a deadline to resign, softening 0.2 percent to a session low of 11.9450 at 1218 GMT from 11.8800 before Magashule’s press briefing.

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.