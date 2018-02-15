FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 12:20 AM / 2 days ago

U.S. says watching South African political developments 'with interest'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it was watching political developments in South Africa “with interest” after President Jacob Zuma resigned under pressure from the ruling African National Congress.

“We are aware of Zuma’s resignation and are watching the political developments underway in South Africa with interest,” a State Department official said in a statement. “This is an internal matter that reflects the will of South Africa’s elected leadership.” [nL8N1Q40KT]

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Diane Craft

