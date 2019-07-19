South African corruption inquiry adjourned to try to convince Zuma to testify further

Former South African President Jacob Zuma appears before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 16, 2019. Pool via REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo adjourned a public inquiry into state corruption on Friday to try to find a way to persuade former President Jacob Zuma to continue giving testimony.

Zuma’s lawyers have argued that Zuma is being questioned unfairly and have said that Zuma will not take part under those circumstances.

Zondo said he would meet lawyers for Zuma and the inquiry, and that he hoped he would able to say around 1100 GMT whether proceedings could continue. Zuma’s supporters then broke into loud singing.