Zuma says South Africa's free higher education to be done in a fiscally sustainable manner

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s government plan to offer free higher education for students from poor and working class households will be implemented in a “fiscally sustainable manner”, President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday.
Following a recommendation by a commission on higher education funding, Zuma said the government will increase subsidies to universities to 1 percent of gross domestic product over the next five years from nearly 0.7 percent at present.
Reporting by Alexander Winning and Nqobile Dludla; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia