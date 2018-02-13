FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 1:31 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

South Africa's ANC decides to remove Zuma as head of state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s African National Congress party executive committee has decided to “recall” or remove President Jacob Zuma as head of state, a senior ANC source told Reuters on Tuesday, after a 13-hour meeting of the party’s top leadership.

Since Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected party leader in December, Zuma has faced mounting calls from his party to end his scandal-plagued second term due to run out mid-2019.

The party’s executive committee has the authority to order Zuma to step down as head of state, although there is domestic media speculation that he might yet refuse.

Reporting by Alex Winning and James Macharia; Editing by Sandra Maler

