Triumphant Zuma says ANC party united against opposition bid for power
#World News
August 8, 2017 / 5:46 PM / 2 months ago

Triumphant Zuma says ANC party united against opposition bid for power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma celebrates with his supporters after he survived a no-confidence motion in parliament vote in Cape Town, South Africa, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma, exultant after defeating a no-confidence motion in the national assembly, said on Tuesday that his African National Congress (ANC) party was united and the opposition could not take power through parliament.

“They are pumping propaganda through the media that the ANC is no longer supported by the people. It is their own imagination,” Zuma told a cheering crowd.

“The ANC is supported by the overwhelming majority,” he said, before breaking into song and cracking jokes with the crowd.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Richard Balmforth

