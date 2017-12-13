FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African court upholds watchdog recommendation to set up inquiry on influence-peddling
#World News
December 13, 2017 / 11:53 AM / in a day

South African court upholds watchdog recommendation to set up inquiry on influence-peddling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa’s High Court ruled on Wednesday that an inquiry into alleged state influence-peddling in President Jacob Zuma’s government should be established as recommended by the anti-graft watchdog in a report released a year ago.

FILE PHOTO: South Africa's President Jacob Zuma gestures during the last day of the six-day meeting of the African National Congress 5th National Policy Conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto, South Africa, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Zuma had challenged the right of the report’s author to call for a judicial inquiry and the appointment of a judge to head it by the Chief Justice. Zuma said it was his prerogative to set up such an inquiry.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

