FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Zuma "disappointed" by court ruling over corruption charges
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Suicide bombers attack Afghan mosques, at least 72 dead
Afghanistan
Suicide bombers attack Afghan mosques, at least 72 dead
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 13, 2017 / 11:04 AM / in 8 days

South Africa's Zuma "disappointed" by court ruling over corruption charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma said on Friday he was “disappointed” by a Supreme Court of Appeal decision to uphold a High Court ruling to reinstate hundreds of corruption charges filed against him before he became president.

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma addresses an anti-crime meeting in Elsie's River, Cape Town, South Africa May 30, 2017. Picture taken May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

In a statement from his office, Zuma said he now expects the National Prosecuting Authority to consider representations on the case before making decision to prosecute him. The statement did not spell out the representations.

Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.