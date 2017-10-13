South Africa's Zuma "disappointed" by court ruling over corruption charges

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma said on Friday he was “disappointed” by a Supreme Court of Appeal decision to uphold a High Court ruling to reinstate hundreds of corruption charges filed against him before he became president.

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma addresses an anti-crime meeting in Elsie's River, Cape Town, South Africa May 30, 2017. Picture taken May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

In a statement from his office, Zuma said he now expects the National Prosecuting Authority to consider representations on the case before making decision to prosecute him. The statement did not spell out the representations.