March 16, 2018 / 2:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's Zuma to be charged with corruption over arms deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA (Reuters) - Former South African President Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted for corruption relating to a 30 billion rand ($2.5 billion) arms deal in the late 1990s, chief state prosecutor Shaun Abrahams said on Friday.

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma announces his resignation at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

“After consideration of the matter, I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of successful prosecution of Mr Zuma on the charges listed in the indictment,” Abrahams said.

Zuma disputes all the allegations against him, he added.

($1 = 11.9350 rand)

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley

