January 18, 2018 / 1:02 PM / 2 days ago

Zuma exit not on agenda of South African ruling party meeting: secretary-general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma’s removal as head of state is not on the agenda of a meeting of top officials from the ruling African National Congress (ANC), the party’s Secretary-General Ace Magashule said on Thursday in televised remarks.

There is widespread speculation that Zuma’s opponents in the ANC’s newly elected 80-member national executive committee will make a fresh push during four days of meetings which begin on Thursday to replace him with new party leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Toby Chopra

