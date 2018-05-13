Pretoria to take over running of South Africa's troubled North West province

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s national government is taking over the running of its troubled North West province, the National Council of Provinces said on Sunday in a statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa cut short a visit to a Commonwealth summit in Britain last month to travel to the province after crowds protested against poor public services and demanded the resignation of provincial premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Mahumapelo has since gone on a leave of absence.