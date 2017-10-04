Top ANC official says party must act against corrupt members

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A senior official with South Africa’s ruling ANC said on Wednesday the party must act against those involved in corruption and that the issue was a major focus of discussions within the organisation.

Zweli Mkhize, seen as a potential candidate to replace President Jacob Zuma as African National Congress head at a party conference in December, made the remarks at a mining conference in Johannesburg.

Zuma, who must step down after general elections in 2019, faces widespread allegations of corruption, making the issue a hot-button one among factions within the party keen on ridding it of his influence.

Zuma has consistently denied allegations of wrongdoing.