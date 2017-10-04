FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top ANC official says party must act against corrupt members
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 4, 2017 / 8:48 AM / 14 days ago

Top ANC official says party must act against corrupt members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A senior official with South Africa’s ruling ANC said on Wednesday the party must act against those involved in corruption and that the issue was a major focus of discussions within the organisation.

Zweli Mkhize, seen as a potential candidate to replace President Jacob Zuma as African National Congress head at a party conference in December, made the remarks at a mining conference in Johannesburg.

Zuma, who must step down after general elections in 2019, faces widespread allegations of corruption, making the issue a hot-button one among factions within the party keen on ridding it of his influence.

Zuma has consistently denied allegations of wrongdoing.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.