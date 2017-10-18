South African egg output tumbles, jobs cut after avian flu

* Egg production falls 17 percent after outbreak

* At least 1,000 jobs lost in sector

* H5N8 bird flu a risk to food inflation

By Tanisha Heiberg

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Commercial egg production in South Africa has tumbled 17 percent and over 1,000 workers have lost their jobs in the wake of an outbreak of avian flu in June, industry experts said on Wednesday.

Commercial egg production per day has dropped to 17 million from 20.4 million after an outbreak of the H5N8 virus, the South African Poultry Association (SAPA) acting CEO Charlotte Nkuna said.

“We used to have about 24 million hens, and now we have just under 20 million or so,” Nkuna told Reuters.

The industry has also seen 1,000 to 1,500 lay-offs as a result of avian flu between June and September, Nkuna said.

Job losses are a thorny issue in Africa’s biggest economy were the unemployment rate is near 28 percent, a 14-year high.

The impact of the virus on the poultry industry also poses a risk for food price inflation.

“Given the weight of poultry in the overall food price inflation, the spreading avian influenza will remain a key upside risk to food inflation over the foreseeable future,” Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at the agricultural business chamber, said in a note.

Inflation stood at 5.1 percent in September, up from 4.8 percent in August.

Zimbabwe, Namibia and Botswana suspended poultry imports from South Africa when the virus was detected.

South Africa’s coastal Western Cape province and second largest producer of egg layers, which has been grappling with a severe drought, is the hardest hit by the virus, Nkuna said.

“The Western Cape lost about 70 percent of their laying hen flock, and the other 30 percent has a percentage of that that is infected,” said Absa senior agricultural economist, Wessel Lemmer.

South African supermarket operator Pick n Pay’s chief executive Richard Brasher said the firm would source eggs from around the country due to the shortage in the Western Cape.

The avian flu attack follows a drought last year that led to job cuts and high feed prices. The sector was also hit hard by cheap chicken imports flooding in after punitive duties on U.S. chicken imports were lifted in 2015. (Additional reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)