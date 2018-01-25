South Africa's December producer inflation rises to 5.2 pct year/year

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's producer price inflation (PPI) quickened to 5.2 percent year-on-year in December compared with 5.1 percent in November, the statistics agency said on Thursday. On a month-on-month basis, December PPI rose to 0.6 percent from 0.5 percent in November, Statistics South Africa said. Percentage changes Dec Dec Nov Nov y/y m/m y/y m/m Final manufactured goods 5.2 0.6 5.1 0.5 Intermediate manufactured goods 3.2 -0.4 4.2 0.9 Electricity and water 3.3 -1.8 4.0 0.2 Mining and quarrying 6.1 -2.7 11.3 -0.7 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 6.4 1.2 6.9 3.8 (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)