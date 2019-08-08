World News
August 8, 2019 / 10:27 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

South Africa's Ramaphosa wins court case against anti-corruption watchdog

1 Min Read

Cyril Ramaphosa speaks after taking the oath of office at his inauguration as South African president at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa won a court case against the anti-corruption watchdog on Thursday after a judge found he had acted reasonably in not immediately disciplining public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan over a decision regarding the retirement of a tax official.

Ramaphosa secured an interdict from the court, meaning he does not have to implement disciplinary action against Gordhan while Gordhan appeals against a finding by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

“I am satisfied that the president has made out a case for the relief sought,” High Court judge Letty Molopa-Sethosa said as she gave the ruling.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below