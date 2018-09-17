FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 2:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa not planning mass layoffs in public sector to fight recession: Ramaphosa

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday there would be no mass layoffs of public sector workers as his government considers various ways to pull the economy out of a recession that has rattled the rand and investor confidence.

FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham/File Photo

“The mass retrenchment of public sector workers is not under consideration,” Ramaphosa said.

In June, the National Treasury said it was considering layoffs and early retirement packages for staff in the public sector to avoid breaking its pledge to cut spending after unions clinched above-inflation wage increases.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia

