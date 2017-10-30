FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's says South African budget statement credit negative
October 30, 2017 / 10:25 AM / in 16 hours

Moody's says South African budget statement credit negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s said on Monday that the medium-term budget statement presented by South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba last week was credit negative, as it signalled a departure from fiscal consolidation efforts.

Gigaba shocked markets on Oct. 25 by flagging sharply weaker growth expectations, wider deficits and rising government debt in a closely watched budget speech.

“In our view, unless the government presents a credible fiscal consolidation plan in the February 2018 budget, debt sustainability is at risk,” Moody’s analyst for South Africa Zuzana Brixiova said in a statement.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia

