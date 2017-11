JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Treasury said on Thursday Fitch’s decision not to change the country’s credit rating from BB+, a level below investment, would give it an opportunity to deal with the issues that led to the downgrade in April.

“By not downgrading the country further, Fitch is providing South Africa with an opportunity to address issues that can lead to an upward revision to the ratings,” it said in a statement.