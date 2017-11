JOHANNESBURG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma has directed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to identify concrete measures to urgently address the country’s economic challenges, the president’s office said on Monday.

The directive comes after S&P Global Ratings on Friday downgraded the country’s local currency debt to sub-investment grade, while Moody’s place the sovereign on review for downgrade. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)