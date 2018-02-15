Moody's says focused on policy implications from Zuma's resignation

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s said it was closely monitoring developments in South Africa and was focused on the policy implications of Jacob Zuma stepping down as head of state.

Moody‘s, which is scheduled to review the country’s credit rating next month, said the key points about Zuma’s resignation from a credit perspective would be the new leadership’s response to economic challenges and the progress it makes in implementing reforms. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia)