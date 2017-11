CAPE TOWN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South Africa is looking to the national oil companies of its BRICS partners to help build a new 400,000 barrel per day refinery that will be structured by senior debt and equity, energy minister David Mahlobo told parliament on Tuesday.

“South Africa is at a tipping point regarding its refining capabilities,” Mahlobo said, adding that the cost of the new refinery was estimated at $10 billion in 2010. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)