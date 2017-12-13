South Africa's retail sales rise 3.2 percent year/year in October

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose by 3.2 percent year-on-year in October, lagging market expectations, after increasing by a revised 5.7 percent in September, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 5.3 percent year-on-year increase in retail sales in October.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 0.1 percent and rose 4.7 percent in the three months to October compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)