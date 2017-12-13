FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2017 / 11:13 AM / a day ago

South Africa's retail sales rise 3.2 percent year/year in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose by 3.2 percent year-on-year in October, lagging market expectations, after increasing by a revised 5.7 percent in September, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 5.3 percent year-on-year increase in retail sales in October.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 0.1 percent and rose 4.7 percent in the three months to October compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

