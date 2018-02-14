South Africa's retail sales rise 5.3 percent y/y in December

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose by 5.3 percent year-on-year in December, after increasing by a revised 7.9 percent in November, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 4 percent year-on-year increase in retail sales in December.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 2.6 percent but rose 5.6 percent in the three months to December compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)