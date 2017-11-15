South Africa's retail sales rise 5.4 percent year/year in September

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - South African retail sales rose by 5.4 percent year-on-year in September, after increasing by a revised 5.4 percent in August, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 4.5 percent year-on-year increase in retail sales in September.

On a month-on-month basis, sales were down 0.7 percent and expanded 4.1 percent in the three months to September compared with the same period last year, Statistics South Africa said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)