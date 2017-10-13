FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African Airways given brief reprieve on maturing debt
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 13, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 8 days ago

South African Airways given brief reprieve on maturing debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state-owned airline SAA has been given until the end of October to settle 5 billion rand ($374 million) of maturing debt to domestic lenders, although the relief may be extended a further two years, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said in a report to parliament on Friday.

The debt had originally been due to be paid at the end of September. South African Airways (SAA) was last month provided with emergency state funds from the Treasury to repay 3 billion rand in loans from Citibank amid concerns the airline would default on its payments. ($1 = 13.3800 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.