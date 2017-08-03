South Africa appoints Vodacom executive as CEO for state airline SAA

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Africa has appointed Vodacom Group executive Vuyani Jarana as the new chief executive officer for the state airline, the Treasury said on Thursday.

“Given that Mr Jarana has turned around a loss-making subsidiary of the Vodacom Group, Vodacom Business Africa, into profitable and growth business, we believe he will be key in turning around South African Airways,” Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said in a statement.

Jarana is currently chief officer for Vodacom Business at telecoms operator Vodacom Group. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)