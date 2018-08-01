FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 1, 2018 / 4:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ramaphosa ally Gordhan to oversee struggling South African Airways

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday transferred oversight for struggling national airline South African Airways (SAA) to the public enterprises ministry, which is led by close Ramaphosa ally Pravin Gordhan.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks after his meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street, London, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Files

The finance ministry was previously responsible for SAA, which has not generated a profit since 2011.

Gordhan is leading efforts to clean up other cash-strapped South African state firms, like power utility Eskom.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.