Ramaphosa ally Gordhan to oversee struggling South African Airways

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday transferred oversight for struggling national airline South African Airways (SAA) to the public enterprises ministry, which is led by close Ramaphosa ally Pravin Gordhan.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks after his meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street, London, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Files

The finance ministry was previously responsible for SAA, which has not generated a profit since 2011.

Gordhan is leading efforts to clean up other cash-strapped South African state firms, like power utility Eskom.