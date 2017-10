CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has declared a dispute with Sibanye Stillwater’s Kroondal operations after wage negotiations deadlocked, the union said on Saturday.

The union is demanding 10,500 rand ($762.67) a month for some categories of workers and a 15 percent hike for another category, while the company is only offering a 5.5 percent hike and a 750 rand increase, NUM said in a statement.

($1 = 13.7675 rand)