Gold mining firms set aside $360 million for South Africa silicosis law suit
November 22, 2017 / 3:49 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Gold mining firms set aside $360 million for South Africa silicosis law suit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Six gold mining firms, including Anglo American, have made a 5 billion rand ($361 million) provision to settle a class action law suit with thousands of miners who contracted fatal lung diseases while working in South African mines, an industry document said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, lawyers acting for miners who contracted silicosis and TB said settlement talks with implicated gold companies for an out-of-court deal could be reached by December.

($1 = 13.8422 rand)

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock

