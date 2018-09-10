FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technology News
September 10, 2018 / 10:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

South African govt to accelerate licensing of new radio spectrum: Ramaphosa

1 Min Read

DURBAN (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that the government will accelerate the licensing of delayed radio frequency spectrum to mobile operators.

FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the during 2018 Beijing Summit Of The Forum On China-Africa Cooperation - Joint Press Conference at the Great Hall of the People at The Great Hall Of The People on September 4, 2018 in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang/POOL Via REUTERS/File Photo

Allocation of spectrum is seen as key to expanding broadband services in Africa’s most industrialized economy, where the high cost of telecommunications is a barrier to doing business.

“Government has recently decided to accelerate the licensing of the radio frequency spectrum in the 2.6 gigahertz, the 700 megahertz and the 800 megahertz band to hasten the growth of mobile telecommunications,” Ramaphosa told delegates at the opening of the International Telecommunication Union Telecom World Conference.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

