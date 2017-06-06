FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2017 / 9:40 AM / 2 months ago

South Africa's gross spending down 0.8 in first quarter of 2017 - stats agency

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, June 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's real gross domestic expenditure contracted by 0.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017 after contracting by a 0.1 percent in the final quarter of 2016, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Household expenditure decreased by 1.4 percent in the first three months of the year after an increase of 1.3 percent in the previous three months.

Government expenditure was down 0.2 after a marginal increase of 0.1 percent in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

