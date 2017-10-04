FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Transnet to spend additional $6 billion on ports, railways over three years
October 4, 2017

S.Africa's Transnet to spend additional $6 billion on ports, railways over three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state-owned freight logistics group Transnet will invest an additional 84 billion rand ($6 billion) over the next three years to increase capacity at ports and railway lines, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) said on Wednesday.

However, Transnet does not expect to meet a target of 330 million tonnes of freight rail by the end of the 2018/19 financial year, due to a domestic and global economic downturn, the DPE’s latest annual report tabled in parliament showed. ($1 = 13.5709 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

