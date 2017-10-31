South Africa's unemployment rate unchanged at 27.7 pct in Q3

PRETORIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 27.7 percent of the labour force in the third quarter from the second quarter, data from the statistics office showed on Tuesday.

In its quarterly labour force survey, which polls households, Statistics South Africa said this amounted to 6.2 million people without jobs in the three months to end September, compared with 6.177 million people previously.

The expanded definition of unemployment, which includes people who have stopped looking for work, rose slightly to 36.8 percent in the third quarter, from 36.6 percent in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)