August 23, 2018 / 11:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump tweet 'based on false information': South African foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African Foreign Affairs Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said on Thursday that it was regrettable that U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweet on land issues in her country was “based on false information”.

U.S. President Donald Trump departs after awarding a Medal of Honor posthumously to Air Force Technical Sergeant John A. Chapman in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Sisulu said she had instructed officials in her department to meet with the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria to seek clarification on the matter, and added that she would communicate with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo through diplomatic channels.

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Jon Boyle

