June 5, 2018 / 11:08 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

South Africa prosecutor turns down Zuma's request to delay court case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s national prosecutor has turned down a request by former president Jacob Zuma to delay a hearing over a $2.5 billion arms deal and the case will resume on Friday, a spokesman for the prosecutor said on Tuesday.

President of South Africa Jacob Zuma gestures to his supporters at the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

Zuma faces 16 charges including fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to a 1990s deal to buy European military hardware to upgrade South Africa’s post-apartheid armed forces.

Zuma, who has denied any wrongdoing, was in court in April in a procedural appearance.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Joe Brock

