South African court postpones culpable homicide case against Zuma's son

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African court postponed hearings in a culpable homicide case against former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane until Oct. 26 on Thursday, after his lawyers asked for more time to prepare his defence.

A police officer looks on as Duduzane Zuma, a son of former South African President Jacob Zuma, walks past during his court appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court, South Africa, August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The 34-year-old appeared in court, accompanied by his father, to face two charges over a car crash in 2014 when his Porsche 911 ploughed into a minivan taxi in Johannesburg, killing one woman and injuring another who later died.

State prosecutors initially decided not to charge Duduzane, who denies any wrongdoing.

The National Prosecuting Authority reversed its decision after Duduzane’s father was ousted as head of state by the ruling African National Congress in February.

The father and son left the pre-trial hearing on Thursday without making a comment.

Last month, Duduzane appeared in leg irons at another Johannesburg court on corruption charges, which his lawyers say he will contest. He was released on bail of 100,000 rand ($6,800).

($1 = 14.6363 rand)

