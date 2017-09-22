FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer Saga reports 5.5 percent rise in profits
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 25 days ago

Insurer Saga reports 5.5 percent rise in profits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British over-50s travel and insurance company Saga Plc reported a 5.5 percent rise in first-half pre-tax profit, bolstered by strong demand for holidays among older Britons.

Saga, which offers ocean and river cruises, singles holidays and escorted tours, said on Friday pre-tax profit rose to 110.2 million pounds ($149.79 million) in the six months period ending on July 31, from 104.5 million pounds a year earlier.

The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 3.0 pence per share, up 11.1 percent.

“Saga is on track to deliver a fourth consecutive year of growth,” said Chief Executive Lance Batchelor, stressing that both the firm’s retail broking and travel divisions performed well.

Many Britons have been hit by a squeeze on incomes driven by the drop in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote, but Saga said it was confident in demand with pre-sales for a new ship, due to set sail in June 2019, strong.

It said it would bring forward the arrival of a second new ship to August 2020.

$1 = 0.7357 pounds Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Pamela Barbaglia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.