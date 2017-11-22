British software firm Sage posts 10 pct rise in full-year profit

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - British software firm Sage reported a 10 percent rise in organic operating profit to 475 million pounds ($630 million), and said its top-line growth would accelerate to 8 percent this year from 6.6 percent in the year to end-September.

The company, which supplies software to millions of small businesses, said on Wednesday that two acquisitions in 2017 - Fairsail and Intacct - would combined add around 1 percent of revenue in the current year. ($1 = 0.7541 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alistair Smout)