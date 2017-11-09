REFILE-Sage Therapeutics postpartum depression drug meets main goal

(Refiled for typo in first paragraph)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics on Thursday said its drug to treat moderate and severe postpartum depression met the main goal in two late-stage studies.

The drug, brexanolone, achieved lower rates of depression in patients compared with a placebo in both trials.

Postpartum depression is a common complication of childbirth that affects about 10 to 20 percent of women giving birth in the United States, the company said. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)