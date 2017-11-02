Sailing-Britain's Ainslie hires Grant Simmer as new Land Rover BAR CEO

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - British sailor Ben Ainslie said on Thursday he had hired former Oracle Team USA general manager Grant Simmer as CEO of his Land Rover BAR team, replacing Martin Whitmarsh.

Ainslie, who plans to challenge holders Emirates Team New Zealand for the next America’s Cup in 2021, said that Whitmarsh will continue as an adviser and become CEO of BAR Technologies, which will commercialise technologies developed by the team.

Simmer, an Australian who has competed in 10 America’s Cup cycles and won sport’s oldest international trophy four times, will take responsibility for the sporting and performance side of Land Rover BAR alongside Ainslie. (Reporting by Alexander Smith; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)