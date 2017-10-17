FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sainsbury's cutting 2,000 jobs in UK
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 17, 2017 / 6:08 PM / in 5 days

Sainsbury's cutting 2,000 jobs in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sainsbury‘s, Britain’s second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco, is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs mainly in its payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Sainsbury's is consulting on measures that would lead to a loss of 1,400 jobs by removing all in-store human resource and payroll clerk roles, the spokesman said. bit.ly/2ysgfN2

Some 600 further job losses will come from a restructuring to consolidate human resource and other support roles, the statement added.

“Following a comprehensive review, we are proposing some updates to our HR structures and systems, as well as changes to a number of other support roles, subject to consultation,” the spokesman said.

Sky News had earlier reported the UK-based supermarket group is cutting 2,000 jobs. bit.ly/2ysgfN2 (Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.