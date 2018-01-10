FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sainsbury's Christmas sales just beat forecasts​
Sections
Featured
Sensex, Nifty trading flat
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex, Nifty trading flat
Beijing winning pollution battle as other cities fall behind
China
Beijing winning pollution battle as other cities fall behind
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 10, 2018 / 7:13 AM / Updated a day ago

Sainsbury's Christmas sales just beat forecasts​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Sainsbury‘s, Britain’s No. 2 supermarket group, reported a slight beat to forecasts for sales growth in its key Christmas quarter and said it was edging up its full-year profit guidance, helped by synergies from the Argos business.

The firm, which bought electricals and toys retailer Argos in 2016, said on Wednesday total retail like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose percent 1.1 in the 15 weeks to Jan. 6, its fiscal third quarter.

That compared to analysts’ average forecast of 0.9 percent and growth of 0.6 percent in the previous quarter.

It said underlying profit before tax for the full 2017-18 year was now expected to be moderately ahead of the published analysts’ consensus - an underlying pretax profit of 559 million pounds ($755.77 million), down from 581 million in 2016-17. ($1 = 0.7396 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.