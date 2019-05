FILE PHOTO: Customers shop in a Sainsbury's store in Redhill, Britain, March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Mike Coupe said on Wednesday he was not going anywhere after the regulator blocked his plan to acquire rival Asda.

Asked by BBC radio if he should stay at the company after the competition regulator rejected his flagship plan, he replied: “I’m sticking to the company, I’m very proud of the organisation I run.”