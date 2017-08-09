Sampo Q2 profit falls on smaller Nordea contribution

HELSINKI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Finland's Sampo on Wednesday reported a 9 percent fall in second-quarter profit before taxes to 435 million euros ($511 million), topping the 426 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Profits fell on a smaller profit contribution from Nordea Bank, in which the Finnish investment holding company holds a 21 percent stake.

Nordea's profit contribution to Sampo fell 27 percent to 150 million euros.

Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, fell short of forecasts in earnings reported last month hurt by higher costs and low loan growth.

Sampo said it expects its biggest unit, its property and casualty (P&C) insurance business, to reach a full-year combined ratio in the range of 86 and 89 percent. It had previously forecast a ratio of 87 to 90 percent. A lower ratio indicates better profitability. Sampo owns P&C insurer If, life insurance firm Mandatum Life, its stake in Nordea and close to half of the shares in Danish insurer Topdanmark.

The company added a warning about uncertainties in its investment returns.

"Mark-to-market results are, particularly in life insurance, highly dependent on capital market developments. The continuing low interest rate level also creates a challenging environment for reinvestment in fixed income instruments," it said in a statement.

Shares in the company were down 1 percent by 0742 GMT.