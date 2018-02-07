FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
February 7, 2018 / 7:44 AM / a day ago

Sampo's dividend proposal beats market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nordic financial holding company Sampo proposed on Wednesday a larger-than-expected annual dividend after reporting strong profits at its insurance businesses.

Sampo proposed an annual dividend of 2.60 euros ($3.22) per share, up from 2.30 euros a year ago and surpassing a market consensus of 2.48 euros in a Reuters poll.

Sampo has increased the payout every year since 2008.

Sampo’s holdings include the largest Nordic property and casualty insurer If, 21 percent of the region’s largest bank Nordea and close to half of Danish insurer Topdanmark . ($1 = 0.8072 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.