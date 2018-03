SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) expects uncertainty from trade protectionism and geopolitical risk to persist throughout the year, its chairman of the board said on Friday.

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The company will also “continue to enhance corporate guidance,” Kwon Oh-hyun said.

Samsung held its annual shareholders meeting on Friday, with shareholders to vote on a 50:1 stock split and appointments of new board directors.