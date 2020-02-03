Samsung's China's chip plant not disrupted by coronavirus - sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics has not seen a production disruption at its chip factory in Xian, China, despite the newly identified coronavirus outbreak in the country, two persons familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

They did not give further details.

A Samsung Electronics spokesperson confirmed that the plant has been running as usual, saying production has not stopped during the Lunar New Year holidays.