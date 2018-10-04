FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology News
October 4, 2018 / 11:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Samsung Electronics says third-quarter operating profit likely climbed by a fifth to record

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) on Friday said its third-quarter operating profit likely jumped by a fifth to a record high, in line with market expectations, on demand from data centres and improved production yields.

FILE PHOTO: Visitors in front of a Samsung logo during the preview day of the IFA trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, in Berlin, Germany August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Mang/File Photo

The third quarter is, however, expected to mark a peak in earnings as a two-year super cycle of tight supply and soaring demand comes to an end, with prices of some types of chips already sliding sharply.

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 smartphone and Galaxy Watch are seen displayed during a product launch event in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Samsung, in a regulatory filing, said July-September profit was likely 17.5 trillion won ($15.5 billion), up 20.4 percent from the same period a year earlier. That compared with an average forecast of 17.2 trillion won in a Refinitiv poll of 15 analysts.

The firm did not elaborate on its performance and will disclose detailed earnings in late October.

Revenue likely rose 4.8 percent to 65 trillion won, matching the average of Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 1,132.8500 won)

Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Ju-min Park; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.