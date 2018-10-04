Samsung Electronics says third-quarter operating profit likely climbed by a fifth to record

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) on Friday said its third-quarter operating profit likely jumped by a fifth to a record high, in line with market expectations, on demand from data centres and improved production yields.

FILE PHOTO: Visitors in front of a Samsung logo during the preview day of the IFA trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, in Berlin, Germany August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Mang/File Photo

The third quarter is, however, expected to mark a peak in earnings as a two-year super cycle of tight supply and soaring demand comes to an end, with prices of some types of chips already sliding sharply.

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 smartphone and Galaxy Watch are seen displayed during a product launch event in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Samsung, in a regulatory filing, said July-September profit was likely 17.5 trillion won ($15.5 billion), up 20.4 percent from the same period a year earlier. That compared with an average forecast of 17.2 trillion won in a Refinitiv poll of 15 analysts.

The firm did not elaborate on its performance and will disclose detailed earnings in late October.

Revenue likely rose 4.8 percent to 65 trillion won, matching the average of Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 1,132.8500 won)