2 months ago
Samsung Electronics plans Galaxy Note 8 launch event for August -source
June 20, 2017 / 8:30 AM / 2 months ago

Samsung Electronics plans Galaxy Note 8 launch event for August -source

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to hold a media event in New York City to unveil its next Galaxy Note smartphone sometime in the second half of August, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The person, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter and so declined to be identified, said the Galaxy Note 8 phone will sport a curved screen that is marginally larger than the 6.2-inch version of the Galaxy S8 smartphone and feature two rear cameras.

The person did not elaborate further on the phone including the pricing.

Samsung Electronics declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Se Young Lee)

