Samsung Heavy shares extend losses on rights issue plan
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 7, 2017 / 12:16 AM / 2 days ago

Samsung Heavy shares extend losses on rights issue plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Samsung Heavy Industries extended losses on Thursday, down 1.8 percent following a 29 percent slide the previous day when the South Korean shipbuilder announced a $1.4 billion rights offering plan to cut credit risks.

On Wednesday, Samsung Heavy Industries announced its second rights offering in two years and forecast a fourth straight year of operating losses, prompting brokerages to cut target prices for the shipbuilder. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
